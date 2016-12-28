Israel Arrests Hamas Terrorist, Gleans Information on Tunnels

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 3:45 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Israeli security forces last month captured Bilal Rozayna, who was an operative in the armed wing of Hamas for ten years. The information was released for publication on Wednesday.

Rozayna, the brother of Hamas internal security chief Mustafa Rozayna, was arrested last month as he crossed the border from Gaza into Israel.

Shin Bet said Rozayna “revealed sensitive information regarding Hamas activity,” about the group’s tunnel system, various other installations and use of civilian areas in the 2014 war with Israel, including the use of a hospital as a command center for Hamas forces. He admitted to involvement in various terror activities, including the digging of tunnels and training snipers.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas.