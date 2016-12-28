IDF to Shutter PA Coal Plants

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 4:51 am |

MK David Amsalem (Likud). (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - The IDF will no longer allow coal production plants that pollute the environment to operate in the Palestinian Authority. MK David Amsalem said in a statement that the Civil Administration has shuttered several coal plants in the PA that were causing a great deal of pollution that spilled over into Israel, and will instead replace them with new plants that do not cause pollution. “I am happy to say that this form of environmental and ecological terrorism is now at an end,” he said.

Coal production is a major industry in the PA and in several Israeli Arab towns, especially in the area of Umm el-Faham – but the production methods used by Arabs to make coal have been devastating to the environment. Arabs cut down trees and burn them to produce the wood chips that are sold as coal for fireplaces and ovens – wreaking havoc on forests, with the burning of the trees causing large amounts of air pollution.

The new production method, developed at Ariel University, allows for the production of coal in a manner that will not pollute the air, said Amsalem. “We are doing the final tests on this system, and if everything checks out it will be implemented,” he said. “The Arabs have come to realize that this is the end of the old methods of production.”

The pollution from the old system of production has generated enough pollution to kill 200,000 people, said Amsalem. “It’s nothing less than ecological terror, and we will put a stop to it,” he added.