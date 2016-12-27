Unemployment Rate for Working Adults at All-Time Low

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 7:10 am |

Computer training course for unemployed Israelis. (Yossi Zamir /Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - The unemployment rate in Israel ticked up slightly in November. Unemployment was up 0.1 percent, coming in at 4.6 percent in November. With that, the unemployment rate for workers between the ages of 25 and 64 was at an all-time low of 3.9 percent, with 180,000 people officially unemployed, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics.

Unemployment among men was slightly higher, rising from 4.5 percent to 4.7 percent, while unemployment among women fell from 4.7 percent to 4.6 percent. Among the 25-64 age group, male unemployment was 4 percent, and female unemployment was 3.8 percent.

The employment rate in Israel was 80 percent, with four out of five Israelis working. Of those working, 78 percent were employed full time, and 22 percent were employed in at least one part-time job. Among 25-64 year olds, 85 percent were working, 75 percent at full-time jobs. Overall, there were nearly 4 million Israelis working, 3.77 million of them as salaried employees.