Ukraine Pledges Action On Uman Attack

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 7:11 pm |

NEW YORK - Ukraine’s top prosecutor has assumed responsibility to investigate last week’s attack on visitors at the kever of Harav Nachman of Breslov, zy”a, in Uman. Although no one was injured, the assault garnered wide attention from Jewish media as well as calls from several Israeli politicians for Ukraine to act swiftly.

Prosecutor General Yuri Lutsenko announced in the days following the incident that his office would make finding and punishing the culprits a high priority. Mr. Lutsenko announced that he has canceled the planned vacation of the prosecutor of the local Cherkassy regions, pending progress in the case. He added a statement that “expressions of anti-Semitism and religious intolerance are unacceptable.”

Last Wednesday evening, a small group of young men entered the ohel while shouting anti-Semitic slurs. Several Jews were inside at the time. The perpetrators sprayed the walls with red paint resembling blood and threw in a severed pig’s head. The culprits have yet to be identified, but are suspected to be associated with one of several ultra-nationalist groups in Ukraine, known for anti-Semitic rhetoric.

Ukraine’s Chief Rabbi, Harav Yaakov Dov Bleich, told Hamodia he hopes to get further updates on the case in a meeting with the prosecutor general scheduled for Wednesday in Kiev, but that many questions remain unanswered.

“Unfortunately, this is not the first incident like this to happen in Uman and the local officials have the names and addresses of the known troublemakers,” he said, questioning the lack of arrests in the investigation. “What happened to the guards who are paid to watch the kever and why is there no video of the attack?”

Many of Uman’s residents profit handsomely from the regular flow of Jewish visitors, especially Rosh Hashanah time, when thousands of Breslover Chassidim and others from around the world converge on the town. Rav Bleich said that those individuals responsible for this and other similar acts are more likely to have come from surrounding areas to target what they see as a “symbol of Jewish tourism” in Ukraine.

He added that while a great deal of effort is spent on trying to secure Uman, lack of organization among Jewish groups that visit and do business in the town poses a significant impediment. Additional “lawlessness” in the town, he concluded, is traceable to people who have encouraged attacks on Jews to promote extortion for protection fees.