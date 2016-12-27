Menorah Stolen From San Francisco Park

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 12:55 pm |

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A 100-pound brass menorah has been stolen from a San Francisco park.

KNTV said that the 6-foot-tall menorah was reported as stolen from Washington Square Park on Dec. 25, which was the first day of Chanukah this year.

The menorah was the property of the North Beach Chabad.

Mrs. Miryum Mochkin, wife of the Chabad’s rabbi, says she believes the theft is a hate crime. But police say there were no visible signs of anti-Semitism at the site of the theft and that it’s likely the thief wanted to sell the brass for cash.

The Mochkins still held their Chanukah celebration at the site of the theft and asked attendees to bring their own small menoros.