Leading Dutch Politician Backs Israel Against Obama

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 4:41 pm |

Dutch Parliamentarian Geert Wilders (Reuters/Mike Stone/File)

YERUSHALAYIM - A leading candidate for the next prime minister of the Netherlands came out in support of Israel and against the Obama administration’s abstention in last week’s Security Council vote condemning Israel’s presence in Yehudah and Shomron and east Yerushalayim.

“Obama betrayed Israel. Thank G-d for Trump” was the online message posted by Geert Wilders, leader of the Dutch right-wing Party for Freedom, who is likely to become prime minister, according to recent polls, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Wilders also wrote: “My advice to my Israeli friends: Ignore the U.N. and keep building more and more settlements.”

Days later, he posted a Chanukah greeting, extending warm holiday wishes to his Jewish followers.

Wilders has been a controversial figure, in particular for statements he has made about Muslims. In 2011, he was condemned for comparing the Koran to Hitler’s Mein Kampf.

In 2014, Wilders was found guilty of discrimination in a Dutch court after asking his supporters whether they wanted more or fewer Moroccans in the Netherlands at a rally.

The judge imposed no sentence, however, saying that the conviction was punishment enough for a democratically elected lawmaker. Wilders vowed to continuing speaking out on the immigration issue regardless of the court decision.