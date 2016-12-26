White House Advisor Says Nothing Else on Israel Agenda – Except Kerry

Monday, December 26, 2016 at 3:59 pm |

Ron Dermer, the Israeli Ambassador to the United States. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - The Obama administration has no more unpleasant surprises in store for Israel, according to a senior White House advisor on Monday evening.

Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications Ben Rhodes told Israeli news media that anxiety in Yerushalayim over coming blows against Israel were baseless, and that no new policy initiatives related to the Middle East are likely before Obama leaves office.

The assurance was qualified, however, as Rhodes pointed out that at the beginning of 2017, Secretary of State John Kerry is expected to give a speech summarizing the American position on the Israeli-Arab conflict.

Rhodes also reiterated that accusations by Israeli leaders that the U.S. “ambushed” it at the U.N. Security Council were untrue.

However, Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer told CNN on Monday that Israel has proof that the Obama administration was behind the contentious anti-Israel U.N. resolution.

“We will present this evidence to the new administration through the appropriate channels. If they want to share it with the American people they are welcome to do it,” said Dermer.

According to Dermer, not only did the U.S. not stand by Israel’s side during the vote, it “was behind this ganging up on Israel at the U.N.”

Dermer said it was “a sad day and a shameful chapter in U.S.-Israeli relations.”