Russia Mourns 92 Killed in Black Sea Jet Crash, Hunts for Black Box

Monday, December 26, 2016 at 3:24 am |

A helicopter flies next to ships near the crash site of a Russian military TU-154 plane, which crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria on Sunday, in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, Russia, Monday. (Reuters/Maxim Shemetov)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia held a national day of mourning on Monday, a day after a Syria-bound military plane crashed into the Black Sea killing all 92 people on board, and expanded a search operation to try to recover passengers’ bodies and the jet’s black box.

Flags were flown at half-mast on Monday, mourners placed flowers at the airport in Sochi, southern Russia, where the plane took off from.

Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov told reporters on Monday that pilot error or a technical fault were the most likely explanations for the tragedy.

“The main versions [of explanations for the crash] do not include the idea of a terrorist act,” Sokolov told a news conference in Sochi, the RIA news agency reported.

“So we are working on the assumption that the reasons for the catastrophe could have been technical or a pilot error.”

The jet, a Soviet-era Tupolev plane built in 1983, had been carrying 84 passengers and eight crew members.

Major-General Igor Konashenkov, a Defense Ministry spokesman, said on Monday that 11 bodies had been recovered so far and that a huge sea and air search operation involving around 3,500 people was being expanded.

Thirty nine ships, five helicopters, a drone, and more than 100 divers were involved, he said, and soldiers were scouring the Black Sea coastline as well.