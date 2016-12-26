Rise in Shooting Incidents in Yehudah and Shomron

Monday, December 26, 2016 at 4:50 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - In recent days, the number of shooting attacks carried out by Palestinian terrorists has been on the rise across Yehudah and Shomron.

At the Gilboa Crossing near Jenin, several rounds were fired at Israeli guards from a passing car. The guards returned fire. B’chasdei Shamayim, no injuries to the guards were reported.

In the same area on Monday, an Israeli civilian vehicle was pelted with rocks. Only minor damage was reported.

On Sunday night, some 1,500 mispallelim at Kever Rochel were assaulted by dozens of rock-throwing Palestinians. IDF soldiers, who were escorting the group on an authorized visit, responded with crowd dispersal methods. The visit resumed without further incident.