Regional Briefs – Dec. 26, 2016

Motorist Hits Bear, Leading To Chain-Reaction Collision

BETHLEHEM, N.J. – A motorist fatally struck a bear along I-78 Sunday night, setting off a chain-reaction collision of five other vehicles, NJ.com reported. No one was injured but two lanes on the highway were closed, leading to delays.

NY Crackdown Nets Record Number Of Fake IDs

ALBANY – State officials seized 862 fraudulent driver’s licenses this year across New York, a single-year record for the ongoing effort to crack down on underage drinking, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday. The DMV crackdown arrested 818 individuals, also a record.

Paladino’s Son Denounces Him for Obama Comments

BUFFALO – The son of ex-gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino on Sunday denounced his father’s wish for President Obama to die from mad cow disease, The Associated Press reported. William Paladino, who runs the Buffalo development firm founded by his father, called the statements “disrespectful and absolutely unnecessary.”

Morgue Worker Charged With Stealing Money From Corpse

NEWARK – A morgue technician was arrested Wednesday for stealing $1,120 from a corpse, The Associated Press reported. Darryl Green, 48, was fired from his job as autopsy photographer. He faces three to five years in jail.