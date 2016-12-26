Protected Falcon Stolen From LI Wildlife Sanctuary Returned

Monday, December 26, 2016 at 3:32 pm |

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y. (AP) - A federally protected falcon stolen from a Long Island wildlife sanctuary late last week was found unharmed in a box just hours after news of his kidnapping broke.

Officials say Buster, an American kestrel stolen Friday from the Volunteers for Wildlife, was found Sunday night after he was left on the doorstep of the Nassau County hospital and educational center.

Sanctuary representatives told reporters that they would not press charges if Buster was returned unharmed to the refuge, which is located at Bailey Arboretum in Lattingtown.

Jim Jones, a Volunteers for Wildlife board member, says he and others believe the thief may have been familiar with the facility’s operations.

Buster was rescued by the sanctuary 14 years ago after he was found screaming for food outside Central Park.