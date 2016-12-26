TRAVEL ADVISORY: Subway Service Disrupted After Power Problem

Monday, December 26, 2016 at 12:17 pm |

The 7th Ave. subway station. (Mike/Flickr)

NEW YORK (AP) - A power problem at a Manhattan subway station is causing service disruptions throughout the system.

The MTA says the fire near the Seventh Avenue station at about 10 p.m. Sunday knocked out power to the third rail. Hundreds of people were evacuated after the station filled with smoke.

The D line was still being rerouted Monday morning.

Service on the E and F lines resumed by 10 a.m. Monday, with delays in both directions. Travelers can use the A, C, N, Q and 7, but delays are also likely on those lines.