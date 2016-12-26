Miller Declines Offer of WH Communications Director

Monday, December 26, 2016 at 4:42 pm |

Jason Miller speaks to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in November. (Reuters/Shannon Stapleton/File)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - One of Donald Trump’s senior communications staffers says he will not take the job of White House communications director after all.

In a statement issued over the weekend, Jason Miller said that he’s decided not to accept the role offered to him by Trump so he can spend more time with his family.

Miller was one of the main spokesmen for Trump’s transition team. He says he and his wife are expecting their second daughter in January and “this is not the right time to start a new job.”

He says that after spending the past week with his family, “it is clear they need to be my top priority right now.”

Miller says he has handed all of his responsibilities to incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who will serve as communications director as well as press secretary.