Man Charged After He’s Found Sleeping in Carjacked Uber Car

Monday, December 26, 2016 at 4:52 pm |

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A man found sleeping inside an Uber driver’s vehicle that had been carjacked on Sunday has been charged with receiving stolen property.

Newark police say 19-year-old city resident Bishaun Williams was arrested around 12:25 a.m. Monday. Authorities say he was found by officers responding to a resident’s report that someone was trying to steal a car.

Williams was captured about six hours after the carjacking occurred in the area of Badger Avenue and West Runyon Street.

Authorities say the 47-year-old male Uber driver was scheduled to pick up a female passenger, but two males were waiting when he arrived. He accepted them as passengers after confirming the account information, but they then robbed him at gunpoint and took the vehicle along with his cash, cellphone and wallet.