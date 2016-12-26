Low-Cost Carrier RyanAir to Land in Israel

Monday, December 26, 2016 at 4:44 am |

An Irish low-fare Ryanair airline plane. (Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - A number of low-cost carriers already serve Israel, but now the original – and to many travelers the best – low-cost airline, RyanAir, will open its first route in Israel. For its first route, the airline will fly passengers to and from Cyprus – with the fare set at 30 euros in each direction.

That price is a special introductory fare, about a third of the regular “discounted” cost of a flight to Cyprus. The discounted fare will be in effect through May. RyanAir expects its new route to attract some 100,000 Israeli travelers a year. RyanAir will run one flight a day in each direction for now, the company said.

In just a few days, said a RyanAir spokesperson, a large number of tickets on all flights between Israel and Cyprus through May have been grabbed. “We urge all travelers who are interested in getting tickets at the discounted price to act immediately and buy tickets,” a company spokesperson said. “We expect all of them to be gone in a very short time.”