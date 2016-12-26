Want up-to-the-
minute news?
Sign up for
HAMODIA'S
Breaking News Emails*
Go
×
Home
|
Archive
|
Advertise
|
Subscribe
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
כ"ז כסלו תשע"ז
| Monday, December 26, 2016
Hamodia - The daily newspaper of torah jewry
Subscribe to the Hamodia print edition
Sections
Business
Tech
World
Regional
Israel
Community
National
Politics
Op-Ed
Features
Letters
Classifieds
Community
The Lights of Eretz Yisrael
The Lights of Eretz Yisrael
Monday, December 26, 2016 at 5:33 pm |
כ"ו כסלו תשע"ז
The Toldos Aharon Rebbe holding a Chanukah
mesiba
for
yesomim
. (JDN)
Harav Chaim Kanievsky lights the menorah on the third night of Chanukah. (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90)
Harav Gamliel Rabinowitz lights the candles on the third night of Chanukah in Beit Shemesh. (Yaakov Lederman/Flash90)