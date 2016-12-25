Regional Briefs – Dec. 25, 2016

Sunday, December 25, 2016 at 6:20 pm |

Christie Announces Executive Pardons for 4 People

TRENTON – Gov. Chris Christie on Friday issued pardons for four people, including Nathan Clark, a Kentucky resident who was arrested last year while driving through New Jersey with a firearm legally registered in his home state.

NJ Submarine Museum Searching for New Home

HACKENSACK, N.J. – A submarine museum is searching for a new home after losing its lease in May, News 12 reported. The New Jersey Naval Museum first came to the Hackensack River in the 1970s. It closed in 2015 after part of the pier collapsed from Sandy damage and donations and grants dried up.

Ex-insurance Agent Arrested For Stealing Clients’ Identities

TRENTON – A former insurance agent was arrested Saturday for assuming the identities of clients to fraudulently apply for new life insurance policies in their names, The Associated Press reported. Marta Cristina Cunha, 36, earned more than $6,000 in illegal commissions since April 2015.

NJ Paid $1.4M for Untaken Tests After Opt-Out Movement

TRENTON – New Jersey paid $1.4 million for PARCC math and English tests that were never taken, NJ.com reported. Based it on past testing years, the state overestimated by nearly 60,000 the number of students who would take the exams. Many “opt-out” parents held their children out of testing.

Monument Designed by Mount Rushmore Sculptor Restored

NEWARK – A 100-year-old monument to the founders of New Jersey’s largest city created by the sculptor who designed Mount Rushmore has been restored after being gone from public view for a decade, NJ.com reported. A ceremony is set for Monday.

Commercial Pilot Admits to Smuggling $196K in Cash

NEWARK – A commercial pilot was arrested Thursday for smuggling $196,000 in cash through Newark Airport, NJ.com reported. Anthony Warner of Dallas was in the Global Entry program but the terminal was down Jan. 10, so he went through customs. The cash was found wrapped in a newspaper.