Netanyahu Denies Canceling Meeting With British PM May

Sunday, December 25, 2016 at 3:08 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s office denied on Sunday night media reports that he was going to cancel a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May as part of his angry response to the U.N. Security Council vote.

Britain was one of the 14 member states that voted to condemn Israel’s policies and demand a return to the 1967 lines.

But a spokesman for Netanyahu said that the meeting, supposedly scheduled for next month, was never on his calendar.

Israel media had said that Netanyahu was to meet with May at the World Economic Forum in Davos between January 17 and 20, and had called it off because of the U.N. vote.

Netanyahu did tell his ministers not to have contacts during these days with representatives of the countries that voted against Israel on Friday. Evidently, he did not intend to include himself and May in the directive.