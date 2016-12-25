Netanyahu Attempts to Restrain Ministers in Wake of U.N. Vote

Sunday, December 25, 2016 at 2:04 pm |

Israeli Prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu atthe weekly cabinet meeting Sunday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Fallout from the U.N. Security Council vote against Israel continued on Sunday evening as Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu sought to reign in his government’s ministers, who have been criticizing the U.S. and calling for land annexations.

In a meeting with Likud ministers, Netanyahu told them to desist from attacking the Obama administration, which has until January 20th to wreak more damage against Israel.

He also instructed them to avoid any contact with ministers from countries that voted for the Security Council resolution, and not to visit those countries, Army Radio reported.

Ministerial discipline was not much in evidence, however, as several of them carried on with their blasts at the U.S.

Culture Minister Miri Regev told Army Radio that Obama’s “ego overcame his brains.”

Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office that Israel felt betrayed by Obama, but that “thankfully, in 25 more days, the administration responsible for this horrible decision will be forced off the stage…Obama surrendered to the Iranians, abandoned the Syrians, and stuck a knife in the backs of the Israelis.”

Tourism Minister Yariv Levin told Israel Radio that the Obama “administration’s policies were against us for eight years.” He called the abstention at the U.N. “an act of revenge against American voters who chose Trump.”