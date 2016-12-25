Flag Law Marches Onward to Knesset Plenum

Sunday, December 25, 2016 at 3:29 pm |

MK Oren Hazan. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - The Ministerial Committee for Legislation approved on Sunday a bill that would require display of the Israeli flag at any event in which a member of Knesset or government minister participates, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The law, proposed by MK Oren Hazan (Likud), was prompted by a conference co-sponsored by Haaretz and the New Israel Fund in New York last December, during which the Israeli flag was removed from the room when Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat spoke.

“It had been placed on stage at President [Reuven] Rivlin’s request, and removed at Erekat’s request,” Haaretz publisher Amos Schocken explained at the time.

“A country that seeks life must protect its symbols,” Hazan stated. “Unfortunately, recently, even a stirring symbol like the flag is being trampled.”

Referring to the Joint List, Hazan said he heard “members of the Palestinian List” saying they would disobey the law.

“It’s clear to me that they would prefer to wrap themselves in Hamas or IS flags,” Hazan said.

The Knesset plenum is scheduled to discuss the law on Wednesday.