Ambassador Shapiro Summoned by Netanyahu for ‘Clarifications’

Sunday, December 25, 2016 at 2:02 pm |

American ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Although the name of U.S. Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro was not on the initial list of ambassadors of the countries that voted against Israel in the U.N. Security Council, who were summoned to the Foreign Ministry for formal rebuke, it was announced on Sunday evening that he will not be exempt from Israel’s wrath.

In an extremely unusual move, Israel Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu summoned the U.S. ambassador for “clarifications,” and in his case the meeting will be not at the Foreign Ministry but with Netanyahu in the prime minister’s office.

Earlier Sunday, Netanyahu had the ambassadors of the states that supported the anti-Israel resolution called in for a dressing-down. Ten envoys were to appear at the respective regional departments of the Foreign Ministry, spokesperson Emmanuel Nahshon said.

In the case of Britain and Spain, the deputy ambassadors were summoned because their superiors are currently out of the country. The ambassadors of China, Russia, France, Angola, Egypt, Japan, Ukraine and Uruguay were expected to arrive in Yerushalayim later on Sunday.