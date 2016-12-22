Trump’s Boyhood Home Going Back on the Auction Block

Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 9:21 pm |

The house in the Jamaica Estates neighborhood of Queens where President-elect Donald Trump spent his early childhood. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

QUEENS (AP) - President-elect Donald Trump’s boyhood home in in Jamaica Estates is going back on the auction block.

Paramount Realty owner Misha Haghani says the property has “intangible value that goes beyond just the real estate.”

In October, the owner canceled an auction due to the significant last-minute interest in the house. Then an anonymous buyer purchased it and is now offering it at auction again.

The five-bedroom house built by Trump’s father had been listed last summer for $1.39 million.

Will it be worth more now that Trump will be president? Stay tuned.