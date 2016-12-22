Regional Briefs – Dec. 22, 2016

Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 9:00 pm |

Atlantic City Water Board Voids Gifts to Themselves

ATLANTIC CITY – Atlantic City’s water board voted to void a resolution gifting $3,000 to themselves, The Associated Press reported. Oddly, after it was posted on their website they insisted it was never intended to be voted on, the chairman said he signed the wrong bill and its posting was a “processing error.”

Driver Injured in Highway Collision With Snowplow

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – A snowplow was rear ended by a car on an upstate highway early Thursday, injuring the car’s driver and snarling traffic. While police were investigating, a vehicle crashed into a trooper car parked along the highway. No one was injured.

NY Won’t Close Construction Zones Over Weekends

ALBANY – Temporary lane closures at road and bridge construction sites won’t be permitted over the upcoming two weekends. Traffic will continue to flow as regular from 6 a.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Tuesday to make it easier for motorists to get around.

Rule Bars Insurers From Nixing Companies Hiring Ex-Inmates

ALBANY – A new state rule announced Wednesday prohibits insurers from denying coverage to businesses that hire ex-inmates, The Associated Press reported. The first-in-the-nation rules are intended to offer one-time offenders a fresh start while reducing the chances to commit another crime.

Teen Under Arrest Grabs Cop’s Gun, Fires Into Snowbank

MACHIAS, N.Y. – A teenage boy being arraigned in court for trespassing Tuesday broke free while handcuffed, got a hold of a trooper’s handgun and fired off a shot, The Associated Press reported. Gavin Haynes, 17, did not injure anyone; the bullet went into a snowbank.

Judge: NYC Should Keep ID Data for Now

STATEN ISLAND – A key component of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s embrace of illegal aliens was on trial Wednesday, The New York Times reported. Two lawmakers said he shouldn’t be allowed to destroy IDNYC records out of fear it may end up in Trump’s hands. The judge delayed its destruction until next week.