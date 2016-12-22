Motorists Who Pay Cash Face Fines At New GSP Exit

Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 9:23 pm |

SAYREVILLE, N.J. (AP) - Motorists who don’t have E-ZPass will face a $25 fine at a Garden State Parkway exit that is under construction and scheduled to open in 2018.

Cash-paying motorists can avoid paying the fine at the southbound Exit 125 ramp in Sayreville if they use the next exit. There is not enough room to build toll booths, a toll building and an employee parking lot at the exit. There is room to construct E-ZPass gantries.

O’Hern says motorists can pay cash at the Raritan Toll Plaza and exit 124 for Main Street in Sayreville.