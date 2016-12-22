Home of Trump Golf Course Seeks Money for Security

Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 9:15 pm |

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey township that’s home to one of Donald Trump’s golf courses is asking the federal government to help cover security costs for the president-elect.

Bedminster Township officials wrote to Republican Rep. Leonard Lance last week saying they don’t want to “disproportionately” burden their taxpayers for Trump’s visits to Trump National Golf Club. They say such visits could result in overtime costs of more than $12,000 a day and it would be impossible for their small police force to satisfy a federal request for six 24-hour security posts.

Congress recently passed an appropriation of $7 million to help local law enforcement agencies in New York City cover the president-elect.