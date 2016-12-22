At Least 24 People Injured in 4-Alarm Fire on Manhattan’s West Side

NEW YORK (Hamodia/AP) - At least 24 people were injured in a four-alarm fire in a high-rise building on the West Side of Manhattan on Thursday evening.
The blaze broke out just before 5 p.m. in a third-floor apartment at 515 W. 59th Street, between Amsterdam and West End Avenues. The fire spread to the fourth floor before being extinguished at about 6:30 p.m.
The building has more than 30 floors.
Of the 24 injuries reported by FDNY, there were 14 minor and six serious injuries to civilians; and four firefighters with minor injuries.
Firefighters are conducting searches throughout the building for anyone in need of assistance.
Updated Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 8:08 pm