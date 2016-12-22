At Least 24 People Injured in 4-Alarm Fire on Manhattan’s West Side

Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 6:18 pm |

NEW YORK (Hamodia/AP) - At least 24 people were injured in a four-alarm fire in a high-rise building on the West Side of Manhattan on Thursday evening.

The blaze broke out just before 5 p.m. in a third-floor apartment at 515 W. 59th Street, between Amsterdam and West End Avenues. The fire spread to the fourth floor before being extinguished at about 6:30 p.m.

The FDNY command post in the lobby of the building. (FDNY)

The building has more than 30 floors.

Of the 24 injuries reported by FDNY, there were 14 minor and six serious injuries to civilians; and four firefighters with minor injuries.

Firefighters are conducting searches throughout the building for anyone in need of assistance.