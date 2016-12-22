Amona Residents Promise Court They’ll Go Peacefully — Twice

Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 4:29 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Israel’s High Court wrung an unconditional statement of peaceful compliance from Amona residents in their evacuation after a statement earlier on Thursday was rejected by the judges as too ambiguous.

After receiving a second statement, the Court agreed Thursday evening to the coalition government’s request for a 45-day postponement for the evacuation of the outpost, Amona, which had been slated for December 25th.

On Wednesday, the families were given until Thursday at 10 a.m. to pledge their cooperation with whatever ruling the Court makes on the State’s request for an extension on the deadline to relocate them. They made the deadline, but the Court sent it back, giving them until 5 p.m. to rewrite it.

The judges refused to accept an escape clause in the first text, which conditioned their full cooperation on “the understanding that the State would fulfill its obligations.”

They insisted on a clearer declaration that they would leave peacefully “on the delayed date, whenever it may be set,” and without conditions. The residents submitted the required revision by 4 p.m.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett criticized the Court for its draconian treatment of the Amona community.

“We must not let the justice system become a system of abusing residents.” Bennett wrote. “I expect the Supreme Court to ‘take the gloves off’ against terrorists and murderers, not against settlers.” he added.