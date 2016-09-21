Turkish Police Shoot Suspect Outside Israeli Embassy After Attempted Stabbing

Wednesday, September 21, 2016 at 5:51 am |

A bomb disposal expert prepares to examine a bag in front of the Israeli Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, after an attempted stabbing, Wednesday. (Reuters/Umit Bektas)

ANKARA/ YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) - A would-be terrorist was shot and wounded near the Israeli embassy in the Turkish capital Ankara on Wednesday.

Turkish police at the scene told Reuters the terrorist shouted “All-hu Akbar” before he was shot in the leg. Police were examining his bag but had so far not exploded it, a Reuters cameraman at the scene said. The area outside the embassy had been cordoned off.

Broadcaster CNN Turk said the terrorist had been shot in the leg outside the embassy after attempting a stabbing attack.

Turkish private broadcaster NTV said the incident happened as two people attempted to enter the embassy.

Media reports said the man walked past the embassy building several times, raising suspicion, before trying to enter the building.

It was not immediately clear if there was a second would-be terrorist, but Turkish media reports had initially suggested that there had been two terrorists.

Turkish media earlier reported that the man had been killed, but then later said he was “neutralized and injured.”

Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nachshon told The Associated Press that all Israeli Embassy staff were safe.

He said the incident took place in the “outer perimeter” of the embassy.

Nachshon emphasized that at this stage details were hazy and there still “isn’t a clear picture” of what happened.

Police blocked roads leading to the heavily protected embassy building. Turkish media reports said staff at the embassy were moved to a shelter.

Turkey faces multiple security threats, including from Islamic State terrorists, who have been blamed for bombings in Istanbul and elsewhere, and from Kurdish terrorists, following the resumption of a three-decade insurgency in the mainly Kurdish southeast last year.