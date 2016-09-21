Regional Briefs – September 21, 2016

Wednesday, September 21, 2016 at 8:26 pm |

NY Bombing Case Most High-Profile Since Boston Bombing

WASHINGTON – Federal charges portraying Ahmad Khan Rahami as a man bent on murderous destruction set the stage for the most anticipated terror prosecution since the Boston Marathon bombing trial, The Associated Press reported. It will be unusual since terrorists are usually intercepted beforehand.

Officials Reach Agreement Over New York Bus Terminal

TRENTON – New Jersey and New York officials reached agreement Tuesday for a new Port Authority bus terminal on Manhattan’s West Side to replace the current one, The Associated Press reported. New York had wanted it moved to New Jersey. Five proposed designs will be revealed on Thursday.

NJ Homeland Security to Keep Tabs on Special Events

TRENTON – Spooked by a pipe bomb at a charity race Saturday, New Jersey’s Homeland Security is asking officials to tell it when there are special events in their towns that attract crowds, The Associated Press reported. They’ll distribute the list to all police agencies.

Long Island School Pressure Cooker Ends Up Harmless

GLEN HEAD, N.Y. – A Long Island school was evacuated Wednesday after a 911 caller spotted a pressure cooker near the cafeteria, The Associated Press reported. Police said it was someone being extra-cautious because of the week’s events but this was a harmless pressure cooker discarded by school staff.

Trial Starts for Troopers in 1997 Indian Protest Arrests

SYRACUSE – The trial of state troopers accused of beating American Indians protesting cigarette and gas taxes 19 years ago began Tuesday, the Post-Standard reported. Sixteen tribe members are suing; the other 82 plaintiffs settled in June for $2.7 million.

9/11 Artifact to Be Displayed At Albany Airport

ALBANY – An artifact from the 9/11 attacks was given to Albany Airport to be put on permanent display, The Associated Press reported. The piece of steel from the ruins of the Twin Towers will be unveiled at a ceremony Thursday.