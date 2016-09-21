Palestinian Hunger Strikers Win Release From Prison

Wednesday, September 21, 2016 at 4:39 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Three Palestinian prisoners declared the end of months-long hunger strikes on Wednesday after Israel set release dates for them, The Times of Israel reported.

All three have been hospitalized as their health deteriorated. One of them, Malik al-Qadi, who went into a coma 60 days into his strike, was reportedly near death last week.

Brothers Muhammad Balboul, 26, and Mahmoud Balboul, 23, have refused food since July 7 and July 4, respectively. Al-Qadi, 26, began his strike July 16, all of them protesting their detentions without trial, due to their status as security risks.

The release date for the Balboul brothers was set for December 8, while al-Qadi will be let go on Thursday.

Issa Qaraqe, head of the Palestinian Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs, called it a “victory” over the Israeli prison system.

Of more than 7,500 Palestinians currently in Israeli jails, about 700 are being held in administrative detention, according to Palestinian rights groups.