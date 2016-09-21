New York Education Department Proposes Common Core Changes

Wednesday, September 21, 2016 at 8:29 pm |

ALBANY (AP) - New York state education officials are proposing changes to the Common Core learning standards used to guide lessons at every grade level in preparation for college or a career.

Commissioner MaryEllen Elia released the draft revisions to the math and English language arts standards Wednesday and invited public comments through Nov. 4.

New York and most other states began adopting the Common Core in 2010 to improve college- and career-readiness, but the standards have been criticized as too difficult and not always age-appropriate.

Elia says two parent and educator committees have recommended changing 60 percent of the ELA standards and 55 percent of the math standards.

Included among the recommendations are clarifying student writing expectations, creating a new early-learning task force and providing more time for students to develop math skills.