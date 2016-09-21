Hamas Warns of ‘Tightening Stranglehold’ on Gaza

Wednesday, September 21, 2016 at 4:49 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - The Hamas-affiliated website a-Rasalla claimed on Wednesday that Israeli authorities were planning to reduce the quantity of goods currently permitted into the Gaza Strip as a result of recent revelations that the terrorist group has been diverting materials for civilian use to military activities.

The plan, described as an Israeli attempt to “tighten the stranglehold on Gaza,” was attributed to Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, who was said to be seeking to ramp up pressure on Hamas to return the missing Israelis within 48 hours.

However, according to one Palestinian commentator, Israel will only implement part of the plan, in order to avoid an “explosion” in the Hamas-run enclave.