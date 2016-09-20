Leaving for America, Netanyahu ‘Will Thank Obama for Defense Aid’

Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at 8:42 am |

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen boarding the airplane to New York for an official state visit to the U.S., Tuesday. (Kobi Gideon/GPO)

YERUSHALAYIM - Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that he will thank President Barak Obama for the military aid deal signed last week at their meeting scheduled for Wednesday in New York.

“We are in the midst of a very important diplomatic week for the State of Israel,” said Netanyahu. “I am leaving now for the United States. There I will first meet with President Obama and I will thank him for the great and important security assistance to the State of Israel over the coming decade.

“I will then address the United Nations General Assembly. I will present Israel’s case, Israel’s truth, Israel’s justice and also Israel’s heroism – the heroism of our soldiers, our police officers and our citizens, who are waging an uncompromising struggle against brutal terrorism.

“I expect from the international community a uniform standard in the war on terrorism. Today the entire international community says that there is a need to wage a determined and uncompromising fight against terrorism. And indeed, they must also support the determined and uncompromising fight against terrorism, and this moral clarity is necessary to both fight against – and defeat – terrorism.”

During his five-day stay in New York, Netanyahu will also meet with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and other world leaders.