Greenfield Invites Community to Decide How to Spend $1M

Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at 7:57 pm |

BROOKLYN - Councilman David Greenfield on Tuesday will launch his fifth year of participatory budgeting with an informational phone call Wednesday to describe how average citizens can decide how the city spends their tax dollars.

Participatory budgeting is a unique process in which community members vote on how to spend $1 million. In previous years, Greenfield said in a press release, more than 2,000 residents ages 16 and older directed funding for street resurfacing, new ambulances for Hatzolah and a new OHEL community center.

The phone call will be held 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at 1-800-719-7514, Access Code: 836111.