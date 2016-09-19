Syrian Cease-fire Expires, No Statement of Extension

Monday, September 19, 2016 at 2:55 am |

A man rides a motorcycle past a damaged building in the rebel-held al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, Sept. 17. (Reuters/Abdalrhman Ismail)

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A seven-day cease-fire declared by the Syrian army expired at midnight Sunday, with no immediate announcement of its extension on Monday. The “regime of calm” was announced on Sept. 12 following a cease-fire brokered by the United States and Russia.

Both rebels and the government have accused each other of numerous violations of the cease-fire, the second time this year.

In its statement announcing the “calm,” the army had said it would expire at 11:59 p.m. local time on Sunday.