Monday, September 19, 2016 at 3:37 am |

The Belzer Rebbe (R) and the Machnovka-Belz Rebbe (L) dance with the chassan (C). (Anshil Beck/JDN)

A sheva brachos was held Sunday night in the home of the Belzer Rebbe, shlita, in Yerushalayim, for the grandson of the Machnovka-Belz Rebbe, shlita, whose wedding was held last week.

The chassan is the son of Harav Naftali Tzvi Moskowitz, son of the Shotzer Rebbe, shlita, son-in-law of the Machnovka-Belz Rebbe. The kallah is the daughter of Harav Shmuel Tzvi Moskowitz, son of the Melitzer Rebbe, shlita, and son-in-law of the Radoshitzer Rebbe, zy”a. The wedding was held in Bnei Brak.