Regional Briefs – September 19, 2016

Monday, September 19, 2016 at 8:43 pm |

NY State Tax Chef Retiring For ‘Personal Reasons’

ALBANY – The commissioner of the state Department of Taxation & Finance announced Friday he was retiring immediately “for personal reasons,” the Times-Union reported. Jerry Boone had been in office since June 2015. It comes weeks after two deputies left the agency.

Oldest U.S. Nuclear Plant Goes Offline for Refueling

LACEY, N.J. – The nation’s oldest operating nuclear plant was taken offline Monday for refueling and maintenance, The Associated Press reported. The generator at the Oyster Creek plant was removed from service as crews replace one-third of the reactor’s fuel to keep the unit running safely and efficiently for another two-year cycle.

Woman Arrested for ID Thefts Targeting Hospital Patients

NEW YORK – A woman admitted to stealing ID from at least 80 Lenox Hill Hospital patients, The Associated Press reported. Krystle Steed took over their bank account after they died and then bought expensive merchandise. She got the patients’ records from her husband, Kyle, who worked at the hospital.

Plane Possibly Struck by Lightning Lands in Boston

BOSTON – A JetBlue flight from JFK to Bermuda might have been struck by lightning Monday before making an unscheduled landing at Boston’s Logan Airport, the Boston Globe reported. The flight took off for Bermuda on Monday afternoon.

Niagara Falls Air Base’s C-130s Return Home for Last Time

NIAGARA FALLS – The last three C-130 military transport planes were welcomed home to the Niagara Falls airbase Sunday for the last time, The Associated Press reported. Dozens greeted the large aircraft, which will be switched to flying KC-135 refueling tankers.

Scenic Catskill Route Gets Repairs in Foliage Season

HAINES FALLS, N.Y. – State highway crews began work on a busy road through a scenic part of the Catskills through the fall foliage season, The Associated Press reported. Route 23A will be reduced to a single lane as repairs are made to a slope. Flooding in Kaaterskill Creek has caused slope collapses.