NYC Voter Registration Forms Now Available in Yiddish

Monday, September 19, 2016 at 8:47 pm |

A NYC voter registeration form in Yiddish.

NEW YORK (Hamodia staff) - Voter registration forms are now available for the first time in Yiddish for New York City voters.

Assemblyman Dov Hikind announced Monday that Yiddish became the 16th language accommodated by the NYC Board of Elections.

According to the 2000 Census, there are 113,515 Yiddish speakers in New York state, comprising 63 percent of all Yiddish speakers in the country.

Hikind thanked Mike Ryan from the Board of Elections and Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito for making the forms a reality.

“Everyone deserves the right to have their voice heard and be able to vote,” Hikind said. “Now Yiddish-speaking constituents can now register with ease.”

The deadline to register to vote in the general election in November is Oct. 14.