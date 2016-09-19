Jordanians Angry Over Killing of Terrorist

Monday, September 19, 2016 at 2:32 pm |

Relatives of Saed Amro, the Jordanian who was shot dead by Israeli police at the Damascus gate in the Old City, carry his body during his funeral in the town of Mugheir, Jordan. (Muhammad Hamed/Reuters)

AL-MOGHEER, Jordan (AP/Hamodia) - Jordan wants to know why Israeli police shot and killed a knife-brandishing Jordanian who rushed at them outside Yerushalayim’s Old City on Friday.

The police have said that Said Amro came out of a gate of the Old City with a knife in each hand, shouting “G-d is Great” as he came at the officers before being shot dead. B’chasdei Shamayim, none of the Israeli officers were hurt.

The state news agency Petra says Jordan’s information minister met Monday at the Foreign Ministry with the Israeli ambassador to Jordan Einat Shlein and asked for a detailed explanation of the incident.

Also Monday, hundreds attended Amro’s funeral in the town of al-Mogheer, chanting “Death to Israel.”

Amro’s cousin Ramzi says his relative was “assassinated in a mean way.”

Following the incident, Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesman Sabah al-Rifai said, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns the savage act of the Israeli occupation army in premeditatedly shooting Saed Amro, a Jordanian citizen, on Friday near the Damascus Gate in occupied Yerushalayim, leading to his immediate death.”

It was the first time since the wave of violence began last September that a terrorist has been from Jordan.