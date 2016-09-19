An Elderly Parent May Struggle to Recover From a Stay in The ICU, But You Can Help

Monday, September 19, 2016 at 3:55 pm |

(Kaiser Health News) - Your 80—something—year—old dad has just been admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit after a stroke or a heart attack. Now, he’s surrounded by blinking monitors, with tubes in his arms and alarms going off around him.

You’re scared and full of uncertainty. Will the vital, still—healthy man you’ve always known recover and be able to return home?

Increasingly, the answer is yes. As many as 1.4 million seniors survive a stay in the ICU every year. And most go home, with varying degrees of disability.

ICUs are responding to older patients’ needs by helping them try to regain functioning — and by recruiting relatives in the effort.

“There’s a growing recognition that preparing patients and families for recovery needs to start in the ICU,” said Meghan Brooks Lane-Fall, an assistant professor of critical care at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Making this transition more difficult is older patients’ vulnerability to a set of physical, cognitive and psychological problems known as post-ICU syndrome. This includes muscle weakness and other physical impairments; problems with thinking and memory; and symptoms of depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress.

Researchers have been documenting the extent of difficulties that follow a stay in the ICU, fueled by post-ICU syndrome and patients’ underlying illnesses, in recent years. At the Yale School of Medicine, Lauren Ferrante studied 291 adults age 70 or older who were admitted to the ICU; she found that 52.3 percent regained their pre-ICU level of functioning. The remainder became more impaired or died. Generally, physical recovery occurred within six months of being discharged from the hospital.

Emotional recovery can take longer. In a recent analysis of 38 studies, researchers found that about a third of ICU patients, both young and old, developed depressive symptoms that persisted through 12 months of follow-up.

For doctors, the challenge is to distinguish between older patients who are likely to recover from an ICU stay and those who are not. This affects what families should be told, what interventions should be tried and what expectations for outcomes after the ICU should include.

For families, the challenge is to communicate an older patient’s wishes clearly and consistently to ICU physicians.

“Typically, doctors will be focused on technical concerns such as a patient’s hemoglobin or oxygen levels,” said Alison Turnbull, an assistant professor of critical care medicine at Johns Hopkins University. “Your job is, help them remember the big picture — the patient’s goals and values.”

Here are things you and your family can do to enhance the potential for a meaningful recovery: