U.S. State Dep’t Designates Hamas Official, Syrian Insurgent as Terrorists

Sunday, September 18, 2016 at 9:17 am |

Palestinian senior Hamas official, Fathi Hammad, speaks to the Associated Press reporter during an interview in his house in town of Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip, Sept. 17. (AP Photo/ Khalil Hamra)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The State Department said on Friday it had designated the leader of a group of French foreign fighters in Syria and a senior Hamas official as specially designated global terrorists, a move that freezes their U.S. assets.

The State Department described the first man, Omar Diaby, as the leader of a group of about 50 foreign terrorists in Syria that has taken part in terrorist operations with Nusra Front, an insurgent group that has renamed itself Jabhat Fateh al-Sham.

The second man, identified as Fathi Ahmad Mohammad Hammad, is a former Hamas interior minister, a position he used to coordinate terrorist cells, the department said in a separate statement.

Hammad is a member of the political leadership of Hamas, an Islamist terror group that has controlled Gaza since 2007.

In a statement issued in Gaza, Hammad said the decision to list him as a terrorist came hours after Washington announced $38 billion in military aid to Israel over the next decade, a step that he said made the United States “the biggest supporter of Zionist terrorism.”

“Such decisions that are biased in favor of the occupation represent a new black chapter in the record of the … American administration,” he said.