Regional Briefs – September 18, 2016

Sunday, September 18, 2016 at 7:35 pm |

NJ Sees Record Outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease

KINNELON, N.J. – New Jersey is seeing an unprecedented outbreak of hand, foot and mouth disease, a highly contagious virus that causes skin rashes and painful mouth sores, NJ.com reported. A Flemington school confirmed two cases Thursday with a boys’ soccer team.

4 Cops Arrested in Revenge Scheme Against Fellow Cop

EDISON, N.J. – Four Edison police officers pleaded guilty Friday to scheming to retaliate against a North Brunswick officer who arrested one of their relatives for drunken driving, The Associated Press reported. Michael Dotro, Victor Aravena, William Gesell and Brian Favretto accessed data about the officer to spy on him.

NJ High Court: Digital Billboard Ban Unconstitutional

TRENTON – New Jersey’s highest court ruled Thursday that a town can’t ban e-billboards since it violated free speech, The Associated Press reported. The Supreme Court says billboards are a method to communicate. Franklin Township had said they can distract drivers.

Town’s Cemetery Records Stolen From Safe

SHERMAN, N.Y. – The small town of Sherman seeks the return of its stolen cemetery records, which were taken from a safe during a break-in, The Associated Press reported. The safe also contained money and other records, but they want the cemetery records back.

New Area Code Coming to Eastern New York’s 518 Zone

ALBANY – The days of 7-digit dialing are coming to an end in eastern New York’s 518 area code region, The Associated Press reported. The state Public Service Commission approved an area code “overlay,” which means everybody will have to dial 10 digits for local calls.

NY’s 1788 Handwritten Copy Of Constitution on Display

ALBANY – New York’s nearly 230-year-old handwritten copy of the U.S. Constitution went on public display Saturday — Constitution Day — in the New York State Archives and Library, The Associated Press reported. The copy came from the 1788 convention in which the state ratified the document.