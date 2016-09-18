Obama, Netanyahu to Meet at U.N.

Sunday, September 18, 2016 at 2:05 pm |

The United Nations Building in New York.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will meet with President Barack Obama on Wednesday in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, according to unconfirmed media reports Sunday.

Neither side has made any official announcement of the scheduled meeting, according to the reports, which cited U.S. diplomatic officials.

It would be the first face-to-face encounter between the two leaders since last November, and is expected to be the last one before Obama leaves office in January.

Netanyahu’s office has not published a list of foreign leaders with whom he will be meeting during his four-day stay in New York, unlike in years past when the names were made public before his arrival.