Major Security Drill Gets Underway

Sunday, September 18, 2016 at 5:29 am |

Youths in a bomb shelter safe room in Sderot, in 2014. (Gili Yaari/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Preparations for a major nationwide security drill are underway in Israel. The drill is designed to test security systems affecting the civilian population, and to ensure their quality and readiness. Involved in the drill will be IDF soldiers, Home Front Command officials, rescue workers, local law enforcement and officials of local authorities.

Over the four days of the drill, various events and tests will be held to test the readiness of security systems. The drill will feature a nationwide sounding of sirens twice on Tuesday, in which all civilians will be instructed to enter shelters and remain there until an all-clear signal is sounded. Warnings to enter shelters will be broadcast over media outlets.

Siren tests will be conducted throughout the country over the four days of the drill. In addition, all schools will conduct readiness drills, with students taking shelter when local sirens are sounded. Government offices and IDF bases will conduct drills as well.

The drill will extend through Wednesday.