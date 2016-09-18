IDF Officer Moderately Hurt in Efrat Terror Stabbing

Sunday, September 18, 2016 at 2:36 am |

Israeli security forces at the scene where a Palestinian man stabbed an IDF officer in Efrat, in Gush Etzion Sunday morning. (Gerson Elinson/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - An IDF officer was moderately wounded in a stabbing attack in Efrat early Sunday. The terrorist managed to get past a security fence and attacked the officer. He was immediately shot by the victim’s fellow officers. The terrorist was badly wounded and he was taken to an Israeli hospital for treatment.

The victim, in his 30s, was treated on site and taken to a hospital in the Hadasah Ein Kerem Hospital in Yerushalayim in moderate-to-serious condition. IDF officials said that it was possible that the terrorist had been in Efrat for several hours, as witnesses had identified a suspicious person earlier Sunday morning. Searches were conducted throughout the night, but the terrorist remained at large. The attack occurred around 6 a.m., as the officers were leaving their homes.

This is the sixth terror attack since Friday, and over the weekend IDF officials announced that they would increase security throughout Yehudah, Shomron and Yerushalayim, deploying more soldiers and more patrols in order to stem the apparent rise of “personal” terror attacks by young Palestinians.

Overnight Motzoei Shabbos, security officials said they arrested 13 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.