Sunday, September 18, 2016 at 10:34 am |

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (R) walks from the scene of an explosion in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, in New York, Sunday, after an incident that injured passers-by Saturday night. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday morning that there was still no indication that an explosion that took place in Manhattan on Saturday night was linked to international terrorism.

“But it is very, very early in the investigation,” Cuomo told reporters near the scene some 14 hours after the blast.