Sunday, September 18, 2016 at 11:51 pm

With New York Governor Andrew Cuomo alongside, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, seen here shaking hands with a policeman, surveys the site of an explosion which occurred in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York. (Rashid Umar Abbasi/Reuters)

(Reuters) - Five people were taken into custody on Sunday night in connection with the bomb blast in New York City’s Chelsea district, ABC News reported, citing unidentified sources.

The people taken into custody were stopped by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New York Police Department on the Verrazano Bridge between the boroughs of Brooklyn and Staten Island, ABC reported.