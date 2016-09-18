100 Arab Israelis Involved in Islamic State

Sunday, September 18, 2016 at 3:58 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - “A hundred Arab Israelis have actively been involved in Islamic State activities, and about 60 were recruited through religious sermons and propaganda, and joined by traveling through Turkey and Jordan,” stated Ayub Kara, Deputy Minister for Regional Cooperation on Friday.

Kara noted, however, that as the 2016 wave of terror has declined, so has recruitment to Islamic State.

Israeli authorities say about 15 Arab Israeli citizens remained in Iraq and Syria, but most were killed when they attempted to flee the countries and return to Israel.

Kara added that the fall in the number of Arab Israelis supporting Islamic State has paralleled the weakening of the organization in recent months, stricter punishments for such activities in Israel, and the return of former Islamic State recruits who have told the truth about it in the media.