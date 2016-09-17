Israel Activates Iron Dome Twice Against ‘Stray’ Syrian Missiles

Saturday, September 17, 2016 at 7:59 pm |

An Iron Dome Missile Defense battery. (David Buimovitch/Flash90/File)

YERUSHALAYIM - The Iron Dome system was activated twice over Shabbos to deflect missiles that were set to fall into Israeli territory from Syria. The two missiles were misfires by Syrian forces and rebel groups fighting against them that strayed into Israel. Over the past week there have been numerous “stray” missiles and mortar shells falling into Israel, as fighting between the various sides in the Syrian civil war intensifies.

The IDF has not hit back against Syrian positions, the army said in a statement. Foreign press reports said that IDF planes had hit Syrian targets after the missile interceptions earlier in the day.

Earlier Shabbos, an IDF soldier was lightly injured when an Arab attacked him with a knife in Chevron. The Arab pulled out a knife when the soldier asked him for identification papers at the IDF checkpoint in the Tel Rumeida neighborhood. The terrorist was eliminated by soldiers.

On Friday, three firefighting crews were called to put out a large forest fire in the Gush Etzion region. Investigators believe that the fire may have been set deliberately by Arab terrorists.