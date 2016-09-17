BREAKING: Blast in Manhattan’s Chelsea Neighborhood; 25 Injured

Saturday, September 17, 2016 at 10:11 pm |

New York City police officers and firefighters stand near the site of the explosion Saturday night. (Reuters/Rashid Umar Abbasi)

NEW YORK - A blast shook 23rd Street between 6th and 7th Avenues in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood at 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, possibly from an explosion in a Dumpster, according to reports by local media and eyewitnesses. Authorities said that 25 people were injured, but most are minor injuries and none life-threatening.

NYPD counterterrorism units are responding to the scene.

Photos posted on Twitter show a mangled dumpster, and shattered glass from windows in a building next to the Dumpster.

Police tape cordons off the area around the mangled dumpster where the explosion is believed to ave occurred. (Neha Jain via Twitter/Handout via Reuters)

A witness told Fox News that she had just gotten off the crosstown bus at 7th Ave, when she went into a convenience store to buy a magazine. “I came outside, and I heard, ‘Boom!’ It was so huge, and I saw a big cloud of smoke.”

“People were frantic, and they were just running, running,” said said. “It sounded like fireworks, but a thousand times stronger, and it shook everything … like I was in Iraq and a bomb dropped.”

The woman said that the blast did not seem to come from inside a building, but, “it just was like in the middle of the street; that’s what it seemed like to me.”

She said that people who were inside buildings in the neighborhood and were running after the explosion told her that the explosion even shook the buildings.

New York City police and firefighters stand near the site of the explosion. (Reuters/Rashid Umar Abbasi)

Videos posted on social media show people running in the crowded streets, and emergency vehicles rushing to the area.